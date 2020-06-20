INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa to bring you a Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Individuals may bring documents to the Falcon Civic Center parking lot at 1305 5th Avenue NE to be shredded free of charge.
Trash and three-ring binders are not accepted.
Shredding your documents is key in preventing identity theft. Use this Community Shred Day to destroy unneeded personal documents that include personal information, Social Security numbers, and/or financial information.
Call the library 319-334-2470 or visit the library website (www.independenceia.org/library) for additional information.