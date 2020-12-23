INDEPENDENCE – 2020 was a rough year, but people’s generosity continued to shine.
This year, 27 local families (including 66 kids) were supported through the Adopt-a-Family program coordinated by First Presbyterian Church.
This was the 18th year the church has partnered with counselors of the Independence Community School District.
“Thanks to the Indee Schools for helping to identify the families,” said Pastor John Hougen. “Thanks to our community partners for their generous support.”
Along with toys and requested items like clothes, jackets, and bedding, each family received produce, chicken, cereal, and other dry food items from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and a ham courtesy of Fareway.