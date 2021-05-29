INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang class of 2021’s commencement service was held on Sunday, May 23, in the Independence Junior/Senior High School gymnasium. Some coronavirus restrictions had been lifted a few days before, but social distancing and mask wearing were still suggested.
Retiring Band Director David Lang conducted the band in several pre-ceremony patriotic tunes, followed by “Pomp and Circumstance” and the National Anthem. Principal John Howard welcomed everyone, and introduced the junior/senior high choir under the direction of Roger Barloon. The choir performed “For Good” from the musical “Wicked,” and featured graduates in key parts.
Assistant Principal Dewey Hupke introduced commencement speakers Sophia Bertelli and Molly Rothman.
Academic recognition was given to Bryanne Bitterman (Des Moines Register Academic All-State), Sophie Bertelli (KWWL Best of Class 2021), and Jazlyn Smith (Governor’s Scholar and valedictorian).
The top ten percent was then introduced and awarded medals. Recipients were: Sophia Bertelli, Bryanne Bitterman, Grace Bohlken, Allison Broughton, Amelia Eager, Peyton Kohrs, Kennedy Lamphier, Adeline Nabholz, Cameron Ridder, and Jazlyn Smith.
Diplomas were awarded by board of education members Eric Smith (president), Kim Hansen (vice president), and Gina Trimble.
Mr. Howard and Mr. Hupke led the graduates in the official “turning of the tassels” to signify the completion of high school. Many grads then tossed their caps to into the air in celebration.
The class was dismissed, and they exited to their class song, “I Lived” by One Republic. Graduates and their guests then gathered outside for photos and goodbyes.
A livestream video of the ceremony is available on the Independence Bulletin Journal Facebook page.