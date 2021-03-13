The Buchanan County Area Conservation and Natural Resources Scholarship Committee will award a limited number of scholarships to area residents currently enrolled as seniors in high school, or at accredited colleges or universities. The top scholarship award will be $1,500.
Preference will be given to applicants who:
- Will major in a conservation or natural resources-related field
- Have a demonstrated interest in conservation and natural resources
- Have been active in their communities
- Have academic records that indicate a likelihood of success at their chosen schools
Applicants must reside in one of the following school districts:
- East Buchanan
- Jesup
- Independence
- North Linn
- Oelwein
- Starmont
- Wapsie Valley
All applicants must complete an application form, which must be received prior to the March 29 deadline. Application forms may be downloaded by visiting www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/services/conservation and clicking on the Scholarships link located near the bottom of the page.
For more information, call or email Dan Cohen at 319-636-2617 or dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us.