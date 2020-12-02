HAZLETON – Make a reservation now to sponsor an animal in the Fontana Park wildlife displays for the 2021 calendar year.
Animal sponsorships make the perfect holiday gift for the hard-to-buy-for person on your list. Sponsorship packages include a letter, certificate, and photo of the sponsored animal, and will be sent in time for holiday gift giving.
Funds go to Friends of Fontana Park, a nonprofit group that supports the Buchanan County Conservation Board’s educational and recreational programs, the newsletter, animal displays, and more.
To sponsor an animal, an individual, group, or business needs to make a minimum donation to Friends of Fontana Park. Donation amounts differ for each animal, ranging from $40 to $175. The sponsor’s name(s) will be placed on a plaque on the animal’s enclosure in early January for the 2021 calendar year.
The bird feeders at the nature center provide excellent viewing of wild birds year-round. Donations are sought to help defray costs of feeding the birds. Sponsors select a month and donate a minimum of $50. They are recognized on a plaque in the nature center.
To sponsor on animal or bird feeder, contact the nature center at 319-636-2617 or scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.