INDEPENDENCE – Ground is broken and construction has started on Independence’s brand-new McDonald’s! On July 10, Soifer Family McDonald’s Owners Scott and Lisa Soifer were joined by a variety of community leaders and McDonald’s management to dig the ceremonial first scoop of dirt from the ground. The store, located at 2339 Jamestown Avenue, is expected to be finished late this fall and will replace the existing restaurant at 1811 1st Street W, which will remain open during construction of the new restaurant.
Customers will find significant differences in the new store, including the addition of several aspects of McDonald’s ‘Experience of the Future.’ Patrons will be able to choose how they order — whether from the McDonald’s Mobile App with delivery to their car, via digital menu boards in the drive thru, using kiosks inside, or at the front counter with table service. Additionally, kiosks and drive-thru menus will be equipped with McDonald’s new predictive ordering technology, suggesting menu items based on past choices. McDonald’s will continue to offer free Wi-Fi, and the new location will offer several courtesy outlets for charging devices.
In addition to all the technology, the drive thru will feature a two-lane setup with three pickup windows for faster service, and the dining room will feature a modern but comfortable seating layout. Access to the restaurant will be from Highway 150 and also from the frontage road on the west side of the property. Patrons will also be able to use the new walking/biking trial along Highway 150 and Enterprise Drive.
“We want visiting our stores, especially this new one in Independence, to be a unique experience — where you see friendly faces true to a small-town store, you can experience the absolute latest in technology, and you can taste the food you’ve come to love over generations,” said Marketing Manager Emily Garden.
General Manager Deb Williams is looking forward to serving customers at McDonald’s existing location before moving into the new store upon completion.
Scott Soifer remarked how excited he is to be reinvesting in the community that last saw a new McDonald’s in 1999.
“My parents fell in love with Independence and worked for years to be able to bring McDonalds here 20 years ago,” he said. “They were absolutely right; Independence is a great community and I am thrilled to be able to invest in bringing the absolute latest McDonald’s has to offer to our customers! I am also excited to be in a much more convenient location for travelers and visitors to the community at the intersection of highways 20 and 150. We hope the location will also be convenient for people in town and the surrounding area while shopping or running errands locally.”
Soifer underscored the hope that travelers would not only stop at the restaurant, but that they would also shop around Independence.
While the new restaurant will offer a large number of customer amenities that the current location does not, the new location will not feature a PlayPlace.
“A number of factors went into the decision to not build with a PlayPlace, including lot size and required setbacks,” said Soifer. “As a father to three young children I know how great a PlayPlace can be, but I also know that McDonald’s is a great destination for a family meal or break even without it and we hope that families will still enjoy the new restaurant.”
Soifer Family McDonald’s has PlayPlace locations in nearby Oelwein as well as in Waverly. There are also McDonald’s PlayPlace locations in Evansdale and Dyersville.
After the ceremony, Council Member Bob Hill thanked Soifer for investing in Independence.
Mayor Bonita Davis was also pleased after hearing all the amenities being offered.
“They have some great ideas,” she said. “Some things for the future.”