BUCHANAN COUNTY – As you celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, remember to abide by the laws and ordinances related the consumer usage of fireworks.
Iowa law [Iowa Code 727.2 – Fireworks, Consumer fireworks and novelties] allows for consumer usage of fireworks for a limited period of time during the course of the year – including June 1 through July 8, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on July 4) on the consumer’s property or the property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on that property. To purchase consumer fireworks, an individual must be at least 18 years old.
Violation of any part of this law may result in a simple misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine of not less than $250.
Independence Code on Fireworks
While the sale of fireworks is permitted in Independence, Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach reminds residents that their use is prohibited within the city limits.
“We can’t stop the sale, but we can stop the use,” he said.
A year after the state law went into effect, the city council amended the city code to ban the use of fireworks in town.
Dallenbach said the changes in the city code [41.14 FIREWORKS] were made in consideration of people and animals who don’t enjoy fireworks, such as individuals with post-traumatic stress or hearing problems, those who have to get early up and go to work the next day, and animals/pets that are afraid of loud sounds.
Violation of the city code is punishable by a fine of at least $250.
The good news is that there will be a public fireworks display in Independence starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
Buchanan County Code on Fireworks
According to Cindy Gosse, county auditor, Buchanan County has an ordinance in place requiring permits for consumer fireworks usage.
According to the county’s website, “The Fireworks Permit Application must be completed and returned to the County Auditor’s office not less than fourteen (14) days in advance of the date of the display. Buchanan County sells these permits only to qualified operators with a pyrotechnic certification and in the unincorporated areas of the county for a fee of $25.00. All documentation must be provided accurately or the application will be rejected by the Board of Supervisors.”