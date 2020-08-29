INDEPENDENCE – Tyson Pet Products of Independence did something really cool this week.
According to Julie Klammer, procurement administrator for Tyson Pet Products, employees were talking earlier this month about schools opening up and students being required to wear masks. With a streak of warm weather in the forecast, someone mentioned St. John School did not have air conditioning. Klammer contacted St. John Principal Jim Gieryng to see how Tyson could help.
Principal Gieryng told her many parents had lost income due to the coronavirus shutdowns. He knew the school could use air conditioning in the classrooms, but felt he could not ask for an increase in tuition.
Klammer got to work and shopped around for an appropriately sized air conditioner. She found a portable Frigidaire® unit from Uline that could be shipped right away. Tyson Pet Products bought 10 for the school.
Each unit has 10,000 BTU of cooling power, enough to cool and dehumidify a classroom.
The units feature:
- Ventilating hose and window bracket
- Removable, washable filters
- Remote control
- Adjustable thermostat from 60° to 90°F
- Three fan speeds
- 24-hour timer and sleep mode
“The students and teachers of St. John School are the extremely grateful recipients of 10 air conditioners,” wrote Principal Gieryng. “We would like to recognize Julie Klammer for visiting St. John School, on behalf of Tyson’s, to determine how they could make the students’ educational experience more enjoyable. Every year, usually during the first and last two weeks of school, the heat and humidity reach barely tolerable levels in the classrooms. Thanks to Tyson’s, heat and humidity will no longer be a learning obstacle at St. John School.”
In addition to the air conditioners, Tyson’s also delivered several bags of dog treats for students and staff to take home to their pets.