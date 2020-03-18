INDEPNDENCE – The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) may have started in China in 2019, but it is now impacting the lives of everyone.
All levels of government and authorities (i.e., state, county, city, school) have issued particular restrictions. Entities called leadership meetings to discuss options for the health and welfare of their employees as well as the communities they serve.
At the state level, Governor Kim Reynolds made several statements last week leading up to the recommendation on Sunday for schools to close. As awareness and the number of cases increased, the public was given more instruction on how to avoid contracting the disease, including the three Cs: cover your cough, clean your hands and communal surfaces, and contain germs by self-quarantine. Buchanan County Public Health Director Tai Burkhart has added a fourth C – call 2-1-1, the COVID-19 hotline.
On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds declared a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency that activated a 23-part “public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan effective at noon” and to be in effect through March 31. Among the mandated closures was a calling for restaurants to serve only “to-go” or delivery items.
The morning declaration was followed a few hours later by her signing Senate File 2408, a piece of emergency legislation that creates emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Every Iowan has a role to play in limiting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. These measures will fund core services and also give schools the flexibility to keep their students safe,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I appreciate lawmakers working together on legislation that funds key government services and additional emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the Office of Governor, SF 2408 – “Supplemental appropriations and emergency measures” includes:
- Supplemental appropriations for Medicaid ($88.98 million)
- Supplemental appropriations for other health programs ($1.8 million)
- Supplemental appropriations for the State Hygienic Lab ($525,000)
- Limits some standing appropriations (non-public school transportation, instructional support, AEA funding)
The full bill may read online at www.legis.iowa.gov.
The press release stated, “It takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carry-out, and delivery only and closures of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities. The proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health.”
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment, and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
City of Independence Statement
In response to updated recommendations from the CDC and the governor’s office, the city announced the following steps that began on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and remain in place until further notice:
Building permit and inspection services will be suspended until further notice.
Parks and Recreation
- All Independence Parks & Rec programs are cancelled until further notice, including dodgeball, bags league, wiffleball, TKD, ROCFIT, AM Aerobics, and Boot Camp
- All rentals at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEdge are cancelled
- Falcon Civic Center and River’sEdge will be closed to the public, including members and key fob holders
- City staff at all locations will be available via published phone numbers for questions
Water/Wastewater
- Exposure to employees from wastewater and collection system, especially our lab tech who sets up daily samples is very high; we need to make sure PPE is used
- Concern for paper towels and baby wipes being flushed down toilets, plugging sanitary sewer system
- Water system is fine as all water is disinfected with chlorine before being pumped into the distribution system
- Limit staff exposure to two people in any given area; two people are required for most safety-sensitive activities at the plant; looking at possible split shifts at this time
- Mandate no shared electronic equipment or phones to reduce transfer of virus
- Water meter and module installation has been suspended until further notice
City hall is asking for people to utilize our website for any services possible.
Police/Fire/Streets
Police and fire will continue to serve the community in all public safety capacities; however, there will be no training drills or public service activities until further notice.
Streets and parks employees will continue to conduct those operations that they are able to outside and away from people.
All non-essential meetings, training, and activities are suspended until further notice
The city will be re-evaluating all responses on a weekly basis.
Independence Public Library
- The library will be closing through March 31, to be reassessed closer to April; library programming and Community Room usage will also be suspended through that date
- Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the library will begin to make materials available on a reservation/pick-up basis; the library will accept online holds of materials (books, DVDs, audiobooks) as well as materials requested over the phone; details will be posted on the library’s website and Facebook
- The library recommends using their online services where possible
- The library has moved all due dates from March 16 and later to April 15, for now
- The library is extending patron card expiration dates of those expiring now through May to June 1; there is also a 30-day grace period, so that gives patrons until July 1 to get to the library to renew their card
For more information visit www.independenceia.org/library, call 319-334-2470, email indylib@indytel.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
Statement from Buchanan County
On Monday, March 16, 2020, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors met with department heads regarding the implementation of additional safety measures in county offices for all employees and the public.
The welfare of our employees and residents is our top priority. With the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, we are limiting access to the county offices. Effective immediately, all services will be by appointment only until further notice. If individuals have questions on COVID-19, please call 2-1-1 or visit Iowa Department of Public Health’s website at https://idph.iowa.gov/.
We want to encourage all residents to use online payment services. Mail or the drop box located in the parking lot of the courthouse are also available to make payments.
Many services provided by county departments can be done online, or information is available on the county’s website (www.buchanancountyiowa.org) regarding proper paperwork that can be completed and mailed to the appropriate office or dropped off in the drop box. If you have questions, please telephone or email the appropriate office.
- County Auditor, 319-334-4109 or auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us; passport applications will be by appointment only
- County Assessor, 319-334-2706 or assessor@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Attorney, 319-334-3710 or attorney@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Conservation, 319-636-2617 or dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us; camping, cabin, shelter reservations, register for programs, and information on parks can be located at www.buchanancountyparks.com
- Clerk of Court, 319-334-2196 or buchanan.county.clerk@iowacourts.gov
- Environmental Health/Zoning Administrator, 319-334-2873 or maeven@co.buchanan.ia.us; all permit applications can be found on the county’s website
- County Recorder, 319-334-4259 or recorder@co.buchanan.ia.us
- County Treasurer, 319-334-2005 (auto renewals/titles), 319-334-4340 (property tax), 319-334-7456 (driver’s license), or treasurer@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Community Services, 319-334-7450 or jdavison@co.buchanan.ia.us for mental health or disability services; pmeyer@co.buchanan.ia.us for general assistance or veterans services and food pantry referrals
- Emergency Management Services, 319-334-6411 or ems@co.buchanan.ia.us
- Public Health Services, 319-332-0860 or publichealth@co.buchanan.ia.us