INDEPENDENCE – As of Friday morning, May 22, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 597 individuals in Buchanan county have been tested for the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
Of those tested, 31 have been found to be “positive,” three hospitalized, and 23 are now considered “recovered.” There have been zero deaths attributed to Buchanan county.
According to Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) Director Tai Burkhart, the community should continue to “stay vigilant” and follow the “3 Cs” – cover your cough, clean your hands, and contain germs.
Specifically, all residents should:
- Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.
- Consider wearing a cloth face covering when running essential errands to protect others in case you are infected with COVID-19 and have no symptoms, or have not yet developed symptoms.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from other individuals. Avoid groups of more than 10 people.
- Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities).
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“It’s especially important as we continue to open up more opportunities to being out and about,” said Burkhart.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever (100.4 F or greater)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
If someone feels ill, they should takes the online review at www.testiowa.com, contact their local health care provider, or call 211 (the Iowa Public Health COVID-19 hotline). If warranted, they should set an appointment and get tested. The lab will report the results to the provider. The test results are also reported to IDPH, who then reports the statistics to the county Department of Public Health and gives a notification of contact tracing.
“[The notification] comes as an email with the name of the disease and a case number only,” said Burkhart. “We then have a secure log-in to a tracking system of IDPH called Iowa Disease Surveillance System (IDSS) to learn more information about the “case” (patient). We follow up with the ordering provider and then contact the case.”
The IDSS enables local public health, hospitals, laboratories, and IDPH to collaborate electronically as they perform disease reporting and surveillance activities across the state.
To complete a “contact trace,” BCPH completes a questionnaire and follows up 10 days after symptom onset or after the test date for asymptomatic individuals.
“If a person develops symptoms or doesn’t meet the release criteria, we call them every few days until they have met the criteria,” said Burkhart. “The release criteria are 10 days since onset/test date, and symptoms improving, and fever-free for at least three days without the use of fever-reducing medications.”
Part of the contact tracing includes asking about “close contacts,” meaning anyone who they would have been within six feet of for 30 minutes or more.
“We then will follow up with those contacts, explain to them that they may have been exposed, and ask about symptoms,” said Burkhart. “If the close contact is symptomatic, we then open another assessment in the tracking symptoms and go through all of the same questions which we did with the original case. Then within the system we link them together, hence ‘epi-linked,’ i.e., epidemiologically linked. This is a process that we use for all reportable diseases, so this is not something new to public health.”
Burkhart said sometimes an “epi-linked” case is not included with the IDPH case counts, but is part of the county count.
“We complete all of the same follow-up questions as if it were a positive case which was tested. I can’t speak to why the state is not including those in their case count,” she said.
“It definitely takes a team, and I am happy I have all of the great people here in Buchanan county to assist with this pandemic!” Burkhart said.