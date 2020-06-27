Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

An article ran in the Wednesday, June 24, Bulletin Journal about the tough year the Mike Hayward family had in 2019 and how they created a memorial fund in honor of Mike’s wife Linda with the proceeds going to local front line workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. In the article, Cameron was mistakenly identified as the Hayward son who passed away in November. In fact, it was Justin Hayward who sadly passed away. The Bulletin Journal regrets the error.