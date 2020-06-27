An article ran in the Wednesday, June 24, Bulletin Journal about the tough year the Mike Hayward family had in 2019 and how they created a memorial fund in honor of Mike’s wife Linda with the proceeds going to local front line workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. In the article, Cameron was mistakenly identified as the Hayward son who passed away in November. In fact, it was Justin Hayward who sadly passed away. The Bulletin Journal regrets the error.
CORRECTION
Traci Kullmer
