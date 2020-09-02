INDEPENDENCE – The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is an economic stimulus bill signed by President Trump in March. The original act was for $2.2 trillion and included $339.8 billion to state and local governments. Governor Kim Reynolds allocated $125 million of the State of Iowa’s CARES Act funding to local governments for direct expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
The Independence City Council passed a resolution to request reimbursement for “necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic” that fall under the guidelines of the act, specifically expenses that, “were not accounted for in the current fiscal year city budget, were incurred during the time period of March 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020, and have not been reimbursed from other sources.”
City documents state: “These funds are limited in scope which they are allowed to cover but does include COVID related purchases, supplies, and wages for public safety personnel. This first round of applications will be due no later than Sept. 15 for the period ending July 31, 2020. There will be a second round of submissions near the end of October as well.”
The council also passed a motion to “enter into an agreement with POLCO for Community Benchmark and COVID Survey.” POLCO claims the survey will “provide essential input needed for creating an effective, evidence-based recovery plan. Our survey tools and online platform allow leaders to directly engage constituents and receive accurate and actionable feedback. Surveys have been designed to gather critical information from businesses and employees, school districts, health departments, and residents including older adults and youth.”
City Manager Al Roder stated, “The community survey is an important benchmarking survey which assists council and department heads in prioritization of budgets through the surveying of community members.”
The council was given several options, including a proposal offering both electronic and mail in responses for a cost of $11,800. Roder added the part of the cost for the surveys were eligible for CARES Act funding.
The motion to approve acquiring POLCO services for a Community Benchmark and COVID Survey was split 6-1, with council member Deb Hanna dissenting.
“It possibly will come out of the city budget, which we don’t have,” said Hanna.
Other Council Business
- The council approved a request by the fire department to shut down 4th Avenue SE in front of the station in order to hold a 9/11 observance for the public. The ceremony will begin at approximately 8 a.m.
- A request to bow hunt by Kevin Sidles on his own property within city limits was approved. The council approved a similar request last year.
- The third and final reading on an ordinance adopting the International Code for Swimming Pool and Spa was held. The ordinance was approved for adoption. The crux of the ordinance was stated as: 1) Any pool over 18” deep requires a 48” fence height as a barrier. This barrier will need to remain 3’ from the pool and be able to be secured or locked; 2) A pool with over 48” sidewalls serve as their own barrier, but ladders or steps used as means of access to the pool are capable of being secured, locked, or removed to prevent access; and 3) A pool is considered an accessory use and is not permitted within the limits of the front yard.
- Council members reviewed the 2020 Outstanding Debt Obligation report.
- A 28E agreement with the City of Fairbank was approved to allow Independence Patrol Officer Mark Gudenkauf to work part-time for the City of Fairbank.
- The city will seek bids for the sale of real property located at 216 6th Avenue NW. Bids must include a commitment to raze or rebuild the property within a year.
- The 2020 Pavement Rehabilitation Project was briefly discussed. The project consists of a method known as “crack and seat” and an asphaltic cement concrete overlay. Segments of a street are “cracked” in spots and then “seating” the rumble in place. The entire street under construction is then overlaid with Portland Cement Concrete pavement. The 2020 project includes portions of: Bland Boulevard SW; 2nd Street SW; 12th Street NE; 4th Avenue NW; 3rd Street NW; 3rd Street SE; and 8th Avenue NE
- It was reported Indytel is finishing the installation of equipment to power speed cameras.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:14 p.m.