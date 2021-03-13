INDEPENDENCE – It was a relatively short meeting Monday for the Independence City Council. All members were in council chambers, except Jen Callahan of the 2nd Ward, who was excused due to a death in her family.
Many development deals continue to move forward with the blessing of the council. Among the projects and decisions were:
- Approving and adopting an adjustment to an urban renewal area near Goldfinch Court and subsequent taxing. Some earlier paperwork needed to include a small section of property to the legal description.
- The Urban Renewal Plan was amended for the new Scooter’s Coffee being constructed on First Street East at 4th Avenue NE. In addition, the council approved a “Tax Increment Financing” (TIF) agreement. TIF is a long-term incentive program that adjusts the applicable property taxes paid to the city. In this case, 10 percent increments over 10 years. City Manager Al Roder shared with council members that the developer, Randy Mumm, appreciated the council’s support.
Other Council Business
- Approved $25.50 collected by the Independence Public Library Food for Fines program to be given to the Independence Area Food Pantry. The action was to keep a cleaner financial trail for audit purposes.
“This is the last year they’re going to do [the event] because there is so much confusion with the auditor’s report,” said Council Member Bob Hill.
- Set a public hearing for March 22 to discuss entering into General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreements and to borrow money for two projects.
The first is “not to exceed $2,596,000 for the purpose of paying the costs, to that extent, of (1) constructing street, water system, stormwater drainage and sidewalk improvements; (2) acquiring and installing street lighting, signage, and signalization improvements; (3) acquiring equipment for and effecting improvements to the municipal airport; and (4) acquiring vehicles and equipment for municipal parks and the public works department.”
This second project is “not to exceed $380,000 for the purpose of paying the costs, to that extent, of constructing recreation trail improvements.”
- In a split vote of 5-1-1, the council approved a resolution in support of submitting an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Rural Innovation Grant Program. The support included a $5,000 pledge towards a Downtown Revitalization speaker system project. The grant application is in the amount of $20,000. The speaker system is estimated at $30,000. The city is pledging $5,000, and the remaining $5,000 will hopefully be raised through private donations from community stakeholders. The opportunity was discussed previously at the Committee of the Whole meeting held March 1. The money would come out of the Hotel/Motel Tax pool. Council Member Mike O’Loughlin was the dissenting vote Monday evening. He stated he preferred the Hotel/Motel Tax funds go to support parks and recreation or the library.
- Approved a resolution to have INRCOG administer two possible Iowa Economic Development Authority Housing Fund contracts; i.e., homebuyer assistance and energy efficiency housing programs.
- Approving the contract and other legal paperwork for the Highway 150 reconstruction project.
- Approved a professional services agreement with Crawford Engineering for the Enterprise Drive E extension project. Not only will Enterprise Drive (by Casey’s and Rydell) be extended further east, a new road, dubbed Larson Lane, will extend north From Enterprise Drive E to 17th Street SE.
The road will help support local manufacturers in the area. Pries Engineering is adding a 100,00-square-foot addition to their facility. According to Roder, they hope to add 10 new jobs initially with the possibility of 20 more.
The city has an opportunity to secure 50 percent of the street construction costs through an Iowa DOT RISE (Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy) Grant. RISE is funded by a 1.75-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax. RISE does not cover water and sewer improvements.
Reports
- Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach gave an update on the new speed cameras, starting with he is ordering more signage. He also reiterated that should someone want to dispute a ticket, they should follow the instructions on the citation (i.e., contact the monitoring company Gatso). He also said if an administrative hearing is needed, Assistant Chief Darwin Meyer will preside.
According to Chief Dallenbach, Assistant Chief Meyer does not review any video or ticket information unless specifically requested in order to remain impartial.
- Council Member Deb Hanna thanked Jeena Lynch for her six-and-a-half years with city hall. Lynch recently resigned as city clerk to take another position. She stated she will be available for a few more days to help with the budgeting process.
The meeting adjourned shortly after 7 p.m.
The next city council meeting will be Monday, March 22. A special meeting to discuss the budget will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.