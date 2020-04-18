INDEPENDENCE – The Independence City Council’s Monday, April 13, meeting was once again a digital gathering that used a web camera and different software.
After a few feedback issues were resolved, the meeting proceeded with only Mayor Bonita Davis, City Manager Al Roder, and City Clerk Jeena Lynch on the dais with Firefighter Judd Taylor running the camera and connectivity from the back of the council chamber. All council members and Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach attended electronically.
Speed Cameras
The speed camera and associated fines ordinances passed the third and final readings with 6-1 votes. Council Member Deb Hanna cast the dissenting vote both times. In earlier meetings, she voiced her support for the camera on 1st Street W by the public elementary schools, but does not approve of the use of a mobile unit.
The newly approved ordinance, Chapter 71 – Automated Traffic Enforcement, was amended to only cover speed violations. References to “red light” violations were removed. It also defines how suspected violations would be reviewed and citations issued. Citations will be the nature of a civil infraction, not criminal.
Chapter 71.03 states, “In no event will an Automated Traffic Citation be sent or reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation or similar department of any other state for the purpose of being added to the Vehicle Owner’s driving record.”
Ordinance 70.02 set up a schedule of fines for violations detected by the Automated Traffic Enforcement System.
Speeding Violations
— 11-15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $75
- 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $100
- More than 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $200
Speed Violations (School Zone)
- 6-10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $75
- 11-15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $100
- 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $125
- More than 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $225
Sidewalk and Stormwater Project
Property owners in Ward 5 will be given a reprieve this year. The council unanimously approved to postpone the sidewalk replacement and repair project until the spring of 2021 “due the hardships created by the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
Similarly, the discussion of the creation of a stormwater management utility was postponed until the fall. The proposed utility would establish an entity to manage stormwater drainage and be able to impose rates and charges for its operation and maintenance. The benefits and services “may include but are not limited to the provision of adequate systems of collection, conveyance, detention, treatment and release of stormwater; the reduction of hazard to property and life resulting from stormwater runoff and flooding; improvement in general health and welfare through reduction of undesirable stormwater conditions and flooding; and improvement to the water quality in the stormwater and surface water system and its receiving waters.”
The city council would be the governing body with the city manager or a designee giving day-to-day oversight.
Other Council Business
- An ordinance covering the use of the brush dump (on 6th Avenue SW) and the recycling center at the Waste Management facility. Passed a third and final reading. The amended ordinance comes after agreements were made with Buchanan County and Waste Management. It outlines rules of use (i.e., only brush and biodegradable landscape waste should be left at the brush dump, and only recyclable materials as posted on site will be allowed at the recycling center). Roder stated Monday evening that new cameras and an access gate are being installed.
- A public hearing to discuss a golf cart ordinance was tentatively set for Monday, May 11; however, if the council “is comfortable with the existing ordinance,” the public hearing could be moved to Monday, April 27. The vote to set the public hearing passed 5-2 with council members Mike O’Loughlin and Jen Callahan dissenting. The proposed ordinance is available online with the council agendas.
- The council approved employee work hours and compensation changes during the COVID-19 crisis.
- 1st Street Bridge rehabilitation, ADA ramp replacements for 14 spots in the city, and the taxiway/apron projects were approved to proceed to the next steps.
- A project to create a strategic revitalization plan for downtown Independence was approved to proceed. The multi-month project will include public meetings when activated.
The meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. The next city council meeting will be Monday, April 27. The public may participate via:
1. City of Independence, Iowa, YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgP0Jd3JlI1RzO-LDxqLNsQ)
2. Email to City Manager Al Roder at citymgr@indytel.com
3. Text a message to 319-332-9016
4. Indytel Channel 25
5. RingCentral application – details are with the council agenda online