INDEPENDENCE – During its regular Monday evening meeting, the Independence City Council held a public hearing to discuss creating a stormwater management utility that would “…responsible for stormwater management within the corporate boundaries of the City of Independence and shall provide for the management, protection, control, regulation, use, and enhancement of stormwater management systems and facilities.”
Part of the reasoning would be to formally levy taxes to pay for special projects and ongoing maintenance and management. The council felt it would be fiscally better to use specific stormwater tax dollars over money from the general fund to cover costs. The city would be able to better plan, budget, and bond for projects and stormwater management.
According to the proposed ordinance to create the utility, stormwater management tasks include controlling stormwater runoff “to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public, and comply with relevant state and federal regulations” and addressing “the issue of drainage management (flooding) and environmental quality (pollution, erosion, and sedimentation).”
Initial Basic Rates
- Undeveloped properties – a flat storm sewer availability charge at the rate of $0 per month
- Single-family dwelling (SFD), duplex dwelling, and townhome dwelling would be $4 per month
- Mobile home or apartment dwellings would be charged one half SFD, or $2 per month
- Nonresidential properties would be charged a monthly rate calculated at 2 SFD times a land area multiplier based on the acreage up to 10 acres)
The council adopted the ordinance, 6-1, for the first time with an amendment of locking in the rate for three years. Council member Scharff cast the dissenting vote.
Other Council Business
The council approved going forward with a Catalyst Grant Pre-application for STAN Development, LLC. Nate and Shelly Whited and Andy and Tanya Higgins created STAN Development LLC with the express purpose of purchasing Kings Hall, the building on 1st Street East across the street from city hall. They have been renovating the building to be able to relocate and expand Circle 8 Cyclery and develop a new retail business.
The project budget is $250,000. The maximum grant from the state would be $100,000. The owners are putting in $50,000 to begin with, and the city would be required to provide “financial and/or in-kind resources” to match the $100,000.
“In-kind resources can include making parking available or access to city-owned infrastructure (i.e., streets and sewers).
This mandatory pre-application process precedes an official grant application. Applications are by invitation only, after the pre-application approval. The final application is due in April, and results will be announced in June.
Nora Kurtovic of Pathways gave a presentation on underage drinking and offered alcohol and tobacco policies for public events.
The council adopted the updated Chapter 75 ATV Ordinance.
The rezoning of property along Three Elms Road for the purpose of building a Dollar Fresh store was approved.
BankIowa was designated as the city’s primary depository for the coming year. The city will also hold accounts and certificates of their choosing at Northeast Security Bank, Veridian Credit Union, Farmer’s State Bank, WCF Bank, and IPAIT.
The Independence Bulletin Journal and the Winthrop News were designated as the official papers of the city for the purpose of printing legal notices.
The council set the rate at 56 cents per mile (per IRS regulation) for employee reimbursement.
A purchase agreement for property located at 216 6th Avenue NW was amended and approved.
The council set February 8 for a public hearing to amend a legal description of an urban renewal plan for the Pints Addition area.
A billing and meter reading agreement with Independence Light & Power was approved for 2021.
The council authorized bid specifications in preparation for the city-wide sidewalk replacement program that was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19. Notices will be sent to property owners requiring replacement of deficient sidewalks throughout the community.
A billing agreement with new police officer Patrick Shaffer (see separate story) for reimbursement costs related to Iowa Law Enforcement Academy training was approved.
The council authorized securing competitive quotes for a storage building to be located at the wastewater treatment plant property. The construction of a building is in the current budget as an approved capital improvement project.
During reports, Fire Chief Dick Newton reminded the public to be careful when storing or discarding batteries. He said some may still have enough charge and, if the nodes are inadvertently connected, they may heat up and cause a fire.
The meeting adjourned 8:11 p.m. The council has scheduled a budget workshop for Monday, January 18.