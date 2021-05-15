INDEPENDENCE – County, city, and Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) officials continue to discuss options for ambulance services.
Earlier this year, Area Ambulance alerted the three entities they were losing money on the ambulance operation based at BCHC. While general transport services were profitable, the number of emergency call bills that could be successfully collected overwhelmed the financial balance. After a few attempts at negotiations, including raising the cost a few hundred thousand dollars, staffing changes, and basing service out of Center Point, Area Ambulance finally said they would cease operations here in September.
That decision has forced the City of independence, the Buchanan County Supervisors, and the Board of Directors of BCHC to examine alternatives. Although no exact dollar amounts have been set, discussions have to led BCHC offering to support a larger share of the financial burden the first year due to budget constraints for the other two entities. At the Independence City Council meeting on Monday, members approved a “28E” agreement among the three entities to establish “a mechanism and framework for the Parties to pool their resources to contract with a third-party provider for the provision of emergency 911 ambulance service within Buchanan County.”
The Supervisors and BCHC Board will have to also approve the same agreement as they seek a new company. According to City Manager Al Roder, the current strategy is to “keep Buchanan County and the City of Independence covered with Emergency Medical Services after September 1.”
One company under consideration is American Medical Response, Inc. (AMR) of Charles City. AMR is owned by Global Medical Response (GMR). The company “provides and manages community-based medical transportation services, including emergency (911), non-emergency and managed transportation, fixed-wing air ambulance, and disaster response.”
This spring, the Iowa Legislature has discussed a bill “declaring emergency medical services to be an essential county service” and allow a county board of supervisors to seek voter approval to levy an income surtax and or property tax. Currently, BCHC has the authority to levy a tax to pay for emergency (e.g., ambulance) services.
Other Council News
- Mayor Davis read a proclamation declaring May 21 and 22 as Poppy Day for the American Legion Auxiliary.
- Community volunteer Judy Olsen presented information about creating a QR code for downtown buildings. The codes will assist visitors with a self-guided historic downtown tour.
- Independence Day celebration events were approved to go forward on July 2 and 3 this summer.
- Rezoning requests for Pries and Fischels were passed, as was moving “No Parking” on 9th Street SW from the south side to the north side of the road.
- An ordinance amendment regarding “food trucks” passed a first reading.
- May 24 was set for a public hearing to discuss setting permanent dates for “backyard burning.”
- Several Urban Renewal resolutions passed.
- Approved a resolution to maintain Liberty Trail for 20 years as part of a grant program.
- Approved a home occupation permit for a hair salon at 506 9th Avenue NE.
- Denied a request to be the fiscal agent for the Buchanan County Substance Abuse Coalition. The coalition has been working for more than two years, and was seeking a competitive national grant for $625,000 over five years ($125,000/year), but needed a certified fiscal agent capable of accepting and distributing federal funds. The City would have been able to recoup any administrative costs.
- Approved the Downtown Revitalization plan and selected Curtis Architecture and Designs for the CDBG Downtown Urban Revitalization Project.
- Accepted a $13,000 grant agreement as part of an Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant Program.
- Approved Independence Light & Power writeoffs for 2020 to be written off in 2021. The City liability was $4,600.
- Authorized the signing of a letter of intent to pursue the Community Rating System (CRS) program to qualify for discounted flood insurance premiums.
- Authorized the police department to order the Fiscal Year 2022 patrol vehicle.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:48 p.m.