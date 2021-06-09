INDEPENDENCE – The Independence City Council held three meetings May 24: a Committee of the Whole, a special session, and a regular meeting.
Committee of the Whole
The council was brought up to date on the negotiations for a 28E agreement among the City, Buchanan County, and Buchanan County Health Center to act as one entity for the purposes of securing new ambulance service. Under consideration is contracting with AMR.
Special Session
The special session was held to hold a public hearing on a Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Amendment. The overall impact the FY21 budget was an increase in revenue of $74,195. The amendment was approved during the regular session later in the evening.
Regular Session
During the regular meeting the council discussed:
- A memo describing the monthly financial reports.
- 2021 Downtown Sidewalk Replacement Project. After a public hearing was held, the council voted to approve moving forward. The project consists of sidewalk replacement along 1st Street E from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (north and south sides) and from Wapsipinicon River Bridge to 2nd Avenue NE (north side only). The project includes removals and replacement of the red-colored concrete panels and the adjacent 18-inch-wide plain concrete panels and related work. Work is not to begin prior to Monday, July 5, 2021.
- The council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment to set “Backyard Burning” dates for April 1 – 30 in the spring and October 15 – November 14 in the fall, instead having the mayor designate times. The dates “can be extended by proclamation of the mayor.” Burning will still be limited to daytime, and “no backyard burning shall be done on any public sidewalk, curb, or street.”
- Amending an ordinance to make it easier for regular food trucks to serve events passed a second reading.
- Development agreements with Pries Enterprises and Independence Affordable Storage, LLC, including Tax Increment Financing, were approved separately.
- Monday, June 14, was set for a public hearing to discuss the Enterprise Drive RISE Extension Project. RISE refers to the Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy program funded through the state’s Road Use Tax Fund. The project consists of approximately 960 feet of roadway and public utility extensions for Enterprise Drive E and Larson Lane east of Casey’s (South) and Cy and Charley’s.
- Appointed Jane Leaven to the Planning and Zoning Board.
- Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth gave an update on a rural innovation grant. The city had pledged $5,000 toward a downtown speaker project that would be paid in part by the grant. The project was not selected to receive grant money. Barth reported that in 2020, there were 22 applications in the amount of $416,000. Seventeen projects were selected. For the 2021 funding cycle, 64 applications in the amount of $1.3 million were submitted for consideration. On behalf of the downtown revitalization committee, Barth stated the speaker project was modified to use only six of the originally planned 10 speakers to cut costs. She requested the city still pledge $5,000 as the remaining $2,300 (approximately) is raised. The council approved the request.
- The council approved a 28E agreement for the county to plow the few gravel roads within city limits.
- The council approved a Memorandum of Understanding relating to Independence Police requesting 10-hour shifts when the staffing is sufficient.
- The Boy Scouts were granted permission to have a concession stand near Veteran’s Park for the July 3 evening activities. As youth, the scouts are not allowed to set up in Riverwalk Park as the area was designated for alcohol consumption for the Independence Day celebration.
- Approved an agreement with Curtis Architect architectural services for the Downtown Revitalization project.
- Approved a motion to follow CDC coronavirus guidance and remove mandatory mask mandate from city facilities and provide for optional mask mandate. The council also decided to remove the plexiglass partitions on the dais.
- The July 3 parade route was discussed to run along 1st Street from a block west of the Wapsipinicon Mill to West Elementary. The route is pending DOT approval.
- The retirement of Assistant Police Chief Darwin Meyer was announced.
The regular meeting was adjourned at 7:33 p.m. The next regular session will be Monday, June 14.
Noise Complaints
At the June 7 Committee of the Whole session, the council requested the community be reminded of the noise ordinance after several verbal complaints were recently registered. The ordinance is 40.06 Excessive Noise From Motor Vehicle. The council stated that the police cannot issue a ticket if they do not witness the infraction. To accurately follow up on a report, the police need a SIGNED complaint form or at least an image with a visible license plate.