INDEPENDENCE – Downtown Independence will hopefully be the focus of a million-dollar renovation.
The city council recently approved requesting federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding in the amount of $500,000. For the project, the city will provide $250,000 and business owners will match with another $250,000.
The city stated:
- This project allows for new and expanded service to the low- and moderate-income families in the region by improving services and economic opportunity available in the downtown. It will seek to improve the downtown and create a more vibrant economic environment for all.
- Construction would begin in April 2022. Project is estimated to be completed by November 2023. No one is expected to be displaced by the CDBG activities. If there were anyone being displaced, the city would follow the HUD Relocation and Displacement Policy.
The council also discussed the boundaries of what buildings would be eligible. Due to FEMA Flood Plan regulations, some buildings had to be excluded from the program.
The city stated this week that the CDBG Façade Rehabilitation Phase 1 grant parameters had been identified, and the final eight facades that will be impacted in this first phase would include:
- 221 1st Street E – S&K Collectibles
- 217 1st Street E – Adams Family Furniture (two facades)
- 213 1st Street E – Quilters Corner (two facades)
- 203 1st Street E – Plush
- 205 1st Street E – Total Image
- 112 3rd Avenue NE – Indee Outdoors
Additional CDBG funds have been made available due to COVID-19 related grants. The city has been able to request funding seven more facades through this special program, including:
- 306 1st Street E – Elm Tree (two facades)
- 300 1st Street E – Joe’s Pizza (two facades)
- 208-212 1st Street E – B&D Services (three facades)
The city hopes to hear if Independence receives the grant by the end of October.
The Council approved a Memo of Understanding with INRCOG to administer the project funding.
Other Council Business
- The request from the Buchanan County Fair Association to annex property to the city was approved. The property contains the campground and future 4-H building site located south of the Falcon Civic Center. The area does not include the Independence Motor Speedway.
- The contract and bonding for the 6th Avenue SW PCC Trail Project was approved. The trail will extend from Enterprise Drive north to Bland Boulevard.
- Bonding for water and wastewater projects were approved.
- A sign-on bonus of $5,000 (to be paid after one year of service) for new police officers was approved.
- A security services agreement between Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and the Independence Police Department was approved.
The next regular Independence City Council meeting will be Monday, August 9, at city hall.