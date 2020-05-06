INDEPENDENCE – Despite technical difficulties lasting about 20 minutes, the Independence City Council was able to hold their regular meeting on April 27 combining video conferencing and Indytel cable channel 25.
Among the business transacted, the council approved Mayor Bonita Davis to apply for a federally funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). The funding is to be used for events and expenses associated with COVID-19 disruptions.
The application specifically addresses five areas:
- Mobile hotspots, $4,575. There is a need for 15 mobile hotspots to support those students with little or no Internet service. The city is looking to support two months of service.
- Independence Area Food Pantry (kids), $20,050. The children’s meal program currently feeds about 300. Due to the school closing early, there was a $6,700 funding gap in donations in the spring and an anticipated need for $13,350 this coming summer.
- Independence Area Food Pantry (families), $51,000. Again, due to a lack of donations, both food and money, the food pantry is suffering. The annual Stamp Out Hunger Drive sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service was also cancelled. That event alone raises about 4,000 pounds of food.
- Buchanan County Senior Meals, $7,000. City revenues (i.e., Local Option Sales Tax and hotel/motel tax) that support an annual contribution to the program are down 30 to 50 percent.
- Local childcare facilities, $16,250. The city would like to support in two ways: 25 facilities at $250 each for annual licensing and deep cleaning; and 10 facilities in need of repair to bring them into current code compliance.
In total the city of Independence is requesting $98,875 for direct aid due to COVID-19-related expenses.
Other Council Business
- A public hearing to discuss a Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Amendment was held.
- A public hearing for the Conveyance of a Vacated Right-of Way was set for May 11. This is to clear up property purchase and deed information from 1998 and allow the land to be sold.
- A public hearing for the discussion of an Urban Renewal Plan Amendment was set for May 26. The amendment will authorize new urban renewal projects consisting of TIF support to a private developer in connection with the rehabilitation of an existing multiuse building, including commercial units; and to pay the costs of the development of a Downtown Master Plan.
The Council held Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, May 4, electronically to discuss upcoming topics for the May 11 meeting. Among the issues to be dealt with are:
- Melone Creek Bridge approach repair and billing
- Independence Farmers Market requests
- City-wide golf cart ordinance
- Filling Ward 1 council seat vacancy
Instructions for viewing and participating in council meetings are available via the city’s website, www.independenceia.com/.