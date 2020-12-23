Ordinance Highlights
- ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles have to be registered.
- ATVs/UTVs may be operated on all city streets within the City of Independence except as otherwise prohibited.
- Snowmobiles may be operated upon streets which have not been plowed during the snow season.
- Prohibited streets include Highway 150 (except at designated crossings); ATVs may use 1st Street except one block downtown between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, snowmobiles are banned from 1st Street; snowmobiles are banned on other roads (i.e., 2nd Avenue NE from 1st Street to 12th Street NE; 2nd Street NE from 2nd Avenue to 6th Avenue NE; 3rd Avenue NE from 1st Street to 5th Street NE; 4th Avenue NE from 1st Street to 5th Street NE; 4th Avenue SE from 1st Street to 2nd Street SE; 5th Avenue SE from 1st Street to 6th Street SE; and 6th Street SE from 3rd Avenue SE to 5th Avenue SE).
- ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles may not be used in city parks or trails unless specifically stated.
Read Chapter 75 for complete details on the proposed changes. The ordinance is available online via the city’s Board Docs portal.
The council voted 6-1 to pass the first of three readings, with council member Mike O’Loughlin dissenting. O’Loughlin stated he had a few constituents call him with concerns. The next reading is scheduled for Monday, December 28.
Other Business
- A rezoning request for a Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store was discussed at a Committee of the Whole on December 7. Dollar Fresh has been described as a scaled-down Hy-Vee grocery store. According to Hy-Vee, “Locations are designed to offer customers in smaller communities a fresh, new product selection at low prices. Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings, and other services.” The store is to be located at the corner of Highway 150 and Three Elms Park Road. Public hearings will be set to further discuss the matter.
- The council recently approved merging the position of building/code official (Todd Sherrets) with the street superintendent position and creating a foreman position in the Street Department. The action was the result of Street Superintendent Tim Donnelly retiring this fall.
- The following appointments were approved: Bill Lake to another term on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Matt Mayner to a term on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and Taylor Simmons to fill a term on the Board of Adjustment.
- Monday, January 11, 2021, is the date of a public hearing for a proposed ordinance on a stormwater management utility. The proposed utility would provide for the management, protection, control, regulation, use, and enhancement of stormwater management systems and facilities for the city. Under the Iowa Code, the city has the power to establish a stormwater drainage system utility and impose separate rates and charges to “provide for the proper operation and maintenance of the utility facilities and to provide for rates for the purposes of assuring sufficient funds for the same.” A copy of the proposed ordinance is available online under the agenda for the November 2 Public Works Committee meeting.
- Monday, January 25, 2021, is the date for a public hearing on the Highway 150 project. The project consists of paving and utility reconstruction of Iowa 150 through the City of Independence from 1st Street E to 10th Street NE (Phase 1-2021) and from 8th Street SE to 1st Street E (Phase 2-2022). The project includes sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water main, roadway paving, traffic signals, sidewalk, and related work.
The next city council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 28.