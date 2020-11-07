INDEPENDENCE – The Independence City Council approved several changes to city ordinances recently.
ATV Travel Opened Up
After a golf cart ordinance was created allowing more freedom of movement for that class of vehicles, ATV users approached City Manager Al Roder about allowing ATVs/UTVs the same. Roder discussed it in a public safety committee meeting and with Police Chief Dallenbach. Dallenbach reported that golf carts are becoming more and more like UTVs. He was concerned officers would not be able to quickly distinguish between the two should one be on a prohibited street. Dallenbach has previously distinguished the licensing of the vehicles saying ATVs/UTVs are licensed through the Iowa DNR while golf carts to be used on city streets are registered through his department.
The ordinance change was approved by the council. Chapter 75 of the Code of Ordinances covers ATVs and snowmobiles. The ordinance states an ATV/UTV may be operated on all city streets within the city of Independence except on prohibited streets such as Highway 150. The crossing of Highway 150 is allowed at 11th Street NE, 2nd Street SE, and Enterprise Drive. ATVs/UTVs are not to be used on city sidewalks nor on property without the owner’s consent.
Snowmobiles have several restrictions relating to the amount of snow on a city road. They are not to be used in city parks.
Information regarding registration and use is available online, at city hall, the police station, or the recorder’s office at the courthouse, depending on the type of vehicle.
Vicious Animals
The council also adopted changes to Chapter 55 and 56 of the Code of Ordinances. The chapters relate to vicious animals and the number of pets allowed. The ordinance now recognizes any animal, not just dogs, can be considered dangerous or vicious under the right circumstances.
In addition, due to the feral cat problem, the ordinance was updated to state, “No person shall own, harbor or keep more than a combined total of twenty cats or dogs, or any combination thereof, over the age of three months within any dwelling or on any property within City limits. This limit shall not apply to an appropriately licensed kennel, sanctuary, veterinary office, or similar business that provides boarding or veterinary care for such animals.”
The council debated about what number to use, but settled on 20 to start with as some incidents encountered by Code Enforcement Officer Todd Sherrets went well beyond 20.
Closed Session
The council went into a closed session at its October 26 meeting to “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation.” The closed session went from 7:39 p.m. to 9:14 p.m. After returning to their regular open session Council Member Deb Hanna made a motion “to terminate the City Manager without cause.” The motion failed due to lack of a second.
Other Council News
- Mayor Bonita Davis issued an Oath of Office to Reserve Police Officer Chad Freeman.
- Jingle on Main was approved for Friday, December 4. The event will be outside and scaled down this year. There will still be a tree lighting (in Brimmer Park) and carriage rides. Other activities will be announced nearer the date.
- Mayor Davis also endorsed a “Character Counts” proclamation based on the Aspen Declaration written in 1992 by “an eminent group of educators, youth leaders. and ethics scholars for the purpose of articulating a coherent framework for character education appropriate to a diverse and pluralistic society.” The declaration stated “effective character education is based on core ethical values which form the foundation of democratic society” – trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship — and these “Six Pillars of Character” transcend cultural, religious, and socioeconomic differences” and that “the character and conduct of our youth reflect the character and conduct of society; therefore, every adult has the responsibility to teach and model the core ethical values and every social institution has the responsibility to promote the development of good character.”
- A FEMA Floodplain Ordinance update hearing is set for Monday, November 9.