The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Monday to approve the preliminary plat of the Dollar General project, across from the ethanol plant, at Fairbank.
It was reported the Planning Zoning Commission voted 4-2 in favor.
Zoning Administrator Matt Even said the “no” votes were based on the high corn suitability rating and that they didn’t want to take prime agricultural land out of production.
Supervisor Clayton Orht cast the dissenting vote.
The average corn suitability rating for the three-tenths-acre ag-zoned portion of the site is 81, and since that falls within parameters of “55 CSR or above,” it is considered “prime ag land.”
The rest of the 2.1-acre parcel that is slated to become the Dollar General was zoned industrial in 1989 for a proposed auto body shop that never materialized, and the land remained in agricultural production.
Even says the next step is for the Dollar General folks to provide a “final plat” for the Zoning Commission, which will then go to the Board of Supervisors.
On Jan. 13, the county supervisors approved the preliminary plat of the Schares Addition as the zoning commission had, and held a 20-minute hearing on whether to rezone the 2.1-acre parcel from ag and industrial to commercial at James L. Kaufman Sr.’s request.