BUCHANAN COUNTY – The snowfall was pretty intense this past week as two storms hit the area.
Buchanan County road crews were out getting the roads open, despite huge drifts.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
On and off snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High around 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 13, 2021 @ 1:18 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
On and off snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High around 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy. High around -5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tonight and Through The Weekend... .Arctic air and northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 15 below to 30 below zero tonight and Saturday morning. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through the weekend. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.26 mi
Wind: N @ 15mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.12 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: -27°
Heat Index: -6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.1 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: -26°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.19 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: -25°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.49 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -25°
Heat Index: -7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -24°
Heat Index: -6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: -23°
Heat Index: -5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -22°
Heat Index: -4°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -21°
Heat Index: -3°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: -21°
Heat Index: -2°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: -20°
Heat Index: -1°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.