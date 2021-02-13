Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – The snowfall was pretty intense this past week as two storms hit the area.

Buchanan County road crews were out getting the roads open, despite huge drifts.

Trending Food Videos