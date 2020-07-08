INDEPENDENCE – With the coronavirus (COVID-19) still an active epidemic throughout the state as well as the country, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors have made the decision to open county buildings to the public starting Monday, July 13, 2020. The board encourages residents to continue to use the drop box and electronic means (email, fax, online, phone, etc.) when possible.
Upon arrival, customers will be required to wear a mask before entering all county buildings.
Driver’s license will remain by appointment only. Please call 319-334-7456 for an appointment.
Passports applications will remain by appointment only. Please call 319-334-4109 for an appointment.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding throughout this epidemic.
Additional information and updates will be posted on the county website: www.buchanancountyiowa.org.