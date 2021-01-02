Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oath of Office

On Wednesday afternoon, Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse (left) administered the Oath of Office to re-elected Supervisor Clayton Ohrt, newly elected County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch, and newly elected Sheriff Scott Buzynski.

 John Klotzbach Photo

