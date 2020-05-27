INDEPENDENCE – With the coronavirus (COVID-19) still an active epidemic throughout the state as well as the country, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors will be implementing temporary safety measures in accordance with the governor’s proclamation involving social distancing and building capacity guidelines.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors has decided to open the courthouse for a two-week transitional period, starting Monday, June 1, 2020, through Friday, June 12, 2020.
County departments will be available for appointments only during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During this time, a few additional steps will be introduced:
1. Doors are closed to the public – conduct business by appointment only.
2. Drop Box use and electronic means (email, fax, online, phone, etc.) is encouraged by all offices.
3. Calls are received and screened to determine the service needed, if in-person business is required and an appointment is scheduled; expansion of services will be offered and accommodated; specific and individual to each office.
4. Upon arrival, customers may call the respective office to be admitted to ensure proper social distancing measures and proper capacity limitations.
5. When a citizen arrives for their scheduled appointment, they are recommended to wear or continue to wear a face covering of cloth, surgical mask, or N95 mask to conduct or complete their work until they leave the courthouse.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding throughout this epidemic and being patient with us as we begin to move forward with opening up courthouse operations.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors will evaluate these conditions weekly moving forward, working toward full opening. Additional information and updates will be posted on the county website: www.buchanancountyiowa.org.