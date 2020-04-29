INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Bulletin Journal’s Can’t Hide Our Pride pages typically chronicle the activities, achievements, and actions of Indee students. Due to the ongoing shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no events to cover, we reached out to parents via social media and asked them to share photos of their children at work in makeshift classrooms at home.
We’re pleased to report that students of all ages – from a junior kindergartener to a recent college graduate – are represented here. It is gratifying to know that, despite the disruption in regular classes, learning continues in local homes!
Thank you for sharing your families’ stories!