WINTHROP – East Buchanan FFA covers the communities of Winthrop, Quasqueton, and Aurora. The chapter was founded in the fall of 2012.
According to their website, many chapter activities were altered or cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
- The annual awards banquet in May was conducted virtually. The back-to-school picnic was postponed.
- The chapter was very active with livestock shows at the Buchanan County Fair in July.
- The 2020-2021 officer team had a unique retreat to prepare for the school year. This consisted of virtual meetings and meetings in the classroom. At this retreat, the officer team sets goals for the program, prepares a chapter budget and organizes the activities that the chapter plans to perform throughout the year.
- In December 2019, an annual Christmas party was held for all the members to get together and have some fun. There was food, drinks, and a couple of movies and a white elephant gift exchange for the members to enjoy.
- The chapter held a Greenhand and Chapter Initiation Night. During the event the chapter officially welcomes first-year members into the National FFA Organization and second-year members receive the highest degree that the East Buchanan FFA Chapter can bestow upon its members. This activity also lets parents see what a formal chapter activity looks like and gets them interested in the chapter’s activities as well.
- East Buchanan FFA works in conjunction with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach annually to present a farm safety program to Buchanan County youth. The event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
- The FFA Feeds Farmers activity was also postponed.
- The fruit sales fundraiser brought in over $10,000 in 2018. No update was given for 2020.
- Other chapter events include partnering with the FBLA chapter to conduct a toy drive for the community and give toys to children to open on Christmas. Cleaning up trash along Highway 187 and working in the Winthrop Historical Society Museum are other activities.