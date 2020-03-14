INDEPENDENCE – Due to the large number of respiratory viruses circulating in the community and the newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa, Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), ABCM East and West, and Prairie Hills are now imposing visitor restrictions until further notice.
BCHC/Oak View/Lexington Estate
Effective immediately, visitation for each patient will be limited to two healthy adults over the age of 18. All visitors must be in good health and not exhibiting signs of illness such as fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.
BCHC is also requesting that family and friends avoid visiting Oak View and Lexington Estate until further notice. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted to visit at this time.
If individuals have reason to suspect they are ill with COVID-19 and do not need emergency medical care, BCHC asks that they call their provider to be properly screened prior to presenting on-site and entering the facility. If individuals seek emergency care, it is recommended to inform staff of symptoms prior to arrival by informing dispatch or calling 319-332-0999.
For more information regarding visitor restrictions at BCHC, follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit bchealth.org.
ABCM
Due to the presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 discovered in Iowa over the weekend, ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence are taking a recommended and proactive approach to protect their vulnerable population, and are having no visitors or scheduled community activities/events until further notice. Phone and video calls are still ways to visit with residents, and ABCM will assist with those as able.
ABCM appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding. For more information, visit www.abcmcorp.com/abcm-rehabilitation-centers-of-independence or call 319-334-7015.
Prairie Hills
Melissa Wiebenga, director of community relations for senior housing management, oversees Prairie Hills – Independence. She has issued the following statement:
“As a leading provider of management services for retirement living communities, Senior Housing Management is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our residents. For weeks we have been preparing for the possibility of community spread of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) within the geographic regions we serve. We have implemented restrictions on visitors, staff, and vendors with recent foreign travel history or cold- and flu-like symptoms; aggressive infection control measures; additional education and training for staff; monitoring and sourcing of personal protective equipment needs; and close communication with local public health authorities and other health care providers. With new cases being confirmed each day, we are implementing social distancing measures in our facilities within the region as we continue to monitor and assess the situation. Based on how the virus is spread and the fact that the population we serve is more vulnerable, our top priority is keeping COVID-19 out of our facilities.”
For more information about Prairie Hills – Independence, call 800-366-6716, or visit www.seniorhousingcompanies.com.
COVID-19
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screenings include exhibiting at least two of the following concerns:
- Fever or respiratory symptoms such as coughing or difficulty breathing
- Traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea in the 14 days before becoming ill
- Had contact with someone who may have novel coronavirus in the 14 days before becoming ill
For more information regarding the novel coronavirus, please visit idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus or call the Iowa Department of Public Health coronavirus hotline at 2-1-1.