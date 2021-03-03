INDEPENDENCE – Are you a home-based entrepreneur in need of a meeting room? Are you working from your car and need a desk? Are you a student looking for a space to work on projects?
These are just a few of the types of people who can make use of the new Dupaco Innovation Lab, located at 131 2nd Avenue NE.
Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth has added community manager for the lab to her long list of responsibilities. In this new (and additional) role, Barth spends a few hours a week at the Innovation Lab ready to help anyone interested in learning more about what a coworking space can offer.
“We have three coworking plans for using the lab,” said Barth.
In addition, Dupaco Community Credit Union and the Dubuque-based Creative Adventure Lab also offer programming content and expertise to empower financial education, community innovation, and entrepreneurship in rural communities.
Coworking Plans
- The Flex Plan ($49/month) offers fast Wi-Fi access; daily access from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; access to one Innovation Lab location; use of all common workspace areas; complimentary coffee and tea; nnlimited huddle room reservations; 1:1 business coaching sessions; monthly entrepreneur roundtables; and monthly e-commerce panel discussions.
- The next level, the Flex Plus Plan ($99/month), provides all that the Flex Plan offers, plus extended daily access from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; access to all Innovation Lab locations; and, if available, mailbox and a mailing address.
- The Desk Plan ($149/month) adds the perks of a reserved desk and lockable filing cabinet where you can leave your stuff. Desk Plan clients will have 24/7 access to the lab.
Meeting Space
The Independence lab also has a “Huddle Room” where a small group can meet away from the usual distractions of an office to work on projects collaboratively, strategize, or run a seminar/workshop. The Huddle Room is also a great place to meet with a client when you don’t have a regular office.
The Huddle Room has a screen with HDMI connectivity for digital presentations and a whiteboard for old-school brainstorming.
Financial Services
While the location is not a full-service Dupaco branch, Dupaco’s Community Outreach and Education team will offer regular financial education opportunities, small business programming, and presentations through scheduled appointments at the Innovation Lab. Many of the events are free for anyone to attend. A schedule of events will be posted online at www.dupaco.com/independence.
The lab is not a full-service credit union branch, but it is a point where Dupaco members can connect with Dupaco, so it’s dubbed a “Dupaco Connect.” The Dupaco Connect in Independence has a live Dupaco video teller for many of the same transactions they can do inside a branch, such as deposit cash and checks, perform withdrawals and transfers, make loan payments, order checks, and more. The live video teller doubles as a publicly accessible 24-hour automated teller machine (ATM).
As a financial facility, the Dupaco Connect and Innovation Lab has security cameras and controlled access.
If you are a budding entrepreneur, travel for business, or need a meeting place, check out the Innovation Lab in Independence. Take a virtual open house tour by visiting www.dupaco.com/independence.
Other locations include Dubuque, Cascade, and Monticello (coming in 2021), with others in process.
Visit www.innovationlab.us to learn more about Innovation Lab.