INDEPENDENCE – Roberts & Eddy, P.C. and Craig Wilson & Flickinger are pleased to announce they have completed the merger of their two firms as of November 1, 2020.
Lans Flickinger, a partner of Craig Wilson & Flickinger, is now a shareholder of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. In addition, Lans Flickinger’s two legal assistants, Maria Delagardelle and Amber Lorenzen, have joined Roberts & Eddy, P.C. and are now officially relocated at Roberts & Eddy, P.C., 2349 Jamestown Avenue, Suite 4, Independence.
Denny Wilson, a partner of Craig Wilson & Flickinger, has retired after 44 years of practicing law.
Roberts & Eddy, P.C. now has five attorneys, consisting of the three shareholders (Daryl E. Roberts, Brian C. Eddy, and Lans Flickinger) and two associate attorneys, Jeremy B. Hahn and Stephanie A. Sailer. The attorneys at Roberts & Eddy, P.C. are supported by 10 legal assistants.
Roberts & Eddy, P.C. offers professional legal services in several areas, including business/corporate law, taxation, real estate, probate, estate planning, wills, trusts, family law, and litigation.
To learn more about Roberts & Eddy, P.C., visit their website at www.robertseddy.com.