INDEPENDENCE – Last December, organizers of the Shoot for the Kids pool tournament at The Crowbar (205 2nd Street NE) announced they had to postpone the event. The new date was Saturday, February 22.
The teams consisted of one adult and one child aged 5 to 15. Players alternated taking shots. The entry fee was $5 and a stuffed animal. The event was held to raise funds for Four Oaks kids and children of domestic abuse. The stuffed animals were given to the patrol vehicles of the Independence Police Department and the Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office.
Four Oaks received a $75 gift card to Pizza Ranch.
“We had 14 players,” said Lisa Dudley, one of the organizers. “The kids had a blast. A lot more stuffed animals were brought in and, to top it off, the officers gave each of the children a stuffed animal. All the kids said they want to do it again, so that was a big plus. Thanks to The Crowbar for hosting this event.”
Note: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.