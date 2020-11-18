BUCHANAN COUNTY – With the rise of COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County, several businesses and organizations are offering online ordering and curbside delivery.
More than a week ago, Allerton Brewery announced they would not have indoor service, but patrons could submit requests for “crowlers” online for pickup over the weekend. According to co-owner Brandon Mikel, business was slow until late afternoon Friday, when the phone and website orders exploded.
In Lamont, American Legion Post 346 was able to hold its last fish fry of the year, thanks to outside ordering and delivery.
“We served about 275 meals using the drive-thru and takeout,” said Post Commander Joel McFarlane.
The post hopes to hold another fish fry in the spring.