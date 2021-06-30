Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

D22 ribbon cutting photo

Present for the ceremonial opening of D22 from Winthrop to Highway 187 (from left) were Alex Davis, Project Manager Dennis Kloke, State Senator Craig Johnson, Supervisor Donald Shonka, Winthrop Mayor Gerald Dennie, Supervisor Gary Gissel, Winthrop Public Works Director Nick Krum, Winthrop City Clerk Mary Ryan, Supervisor Clayton Ohrt, and businessman Dean Wieland.

 Brian Keirerleber Photo

WINTHROP – A ribbon cutting was held for D-22 in Winthrop on Thursday, June 24. The paving began in the town of Winthrop and ended at State Highway IA 187. Some storm drainage and curb and gutter were constructed in Winthrop, in addition to a cross road concrete box. In the rural areas, several box culverts were extended.

Projects such as this are examples of the good things that can happen when everyone works together. Croell Construction was the general contractor, and constructed the concrete paving. The project went quite smoothly, with Mother Nature behaving most of the time.

Comments were made that communications kept everyone aware of what was happening, and allowed the project to progress in an organized manner.

