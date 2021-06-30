WINTHROP – A ribbon cutting was held for D-22 in Winthrop on Thursday, June 24. The paving began in the town of Winthrop and ended at State Highway IA 187. Some storm drainage and curb and gutter were constructed in Winthrop, in addition to a cross road concrete box. In the rural areas, several box culverts were extended.
Projects such as this are examples of the good things that can happen when everyone works together. Croell Construction was the general contractor, and constructed the concrete paving. The project went quite smoothly, with Mother Nature behaving most of the time.
Comments were made that communications kept everyone aware of what was happening, and allowed the project to progress in an organized manner.