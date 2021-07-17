INDEPENDENCE – As reported earlier, City Manager Al Roder announced at the July 12 city council meeting that Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach had resigned. Although no further official statement was released at the time, the past few months the council has held several closed sessions regarding “possible litigation,” and Dallenbach’s name was associated with litigation costs for the police department by comments made during an open session.
The most recent closed session was held Tuesday, July 6, before the regular Committee of the Whole workshop. The closed session lasted 80 minutes. After resuming the regular open meeting, the council unanimously voted “to direct the City Manager to act on the advice of legal counsel concerning the matter of imminent litigation.”
“Over the past five years, I have greatly appreciated being able to protect and serve this community,” Dallenbach stated July 13 regarding his decision to resign, “but I have recently had an opportunity to grow a business that I started last year and have decided to pursue this.”
Dallenbach’s business is Independence Spray and Injectable Insulation.
Dallenbach was named chief of police in April 2016. At the time, he had served as a Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy for five years, and was the 4th Ward council member since 2013. Prior to that, he was a police officer for the Carroll, Iowa, Police Department.
The Bulletin Journal has requested more information from the City of Independence regarding the situation.
Also at the July 6 meeting, a 28E EMS agreement was approved. The agreement creates a single entity among the City of Independence, Buchanan County, and Buchanan County Health Center for the purpose of contracting ambulance service with AMR and sharing the costs.
Other Council Action
- Specifications and estimated costs for the 6th Avenue Southwest PCC Trail Project were approved. The trail will extend from Enterprise Drive to Bland Boulevard. The contract was awarded to Boomerang Corporation of Anamosa. Although this will be their first Independence project, project engineer Brian Crawford said his firm has satisfactorily dealt with them before.
- Approved the second consideration of amending an ordinance regarding the 2018 Independence Multi-Residential Urban Revitalization Area. Property owners want to build apartments along Enterprise Court, and the council requested at least 96 parking spots to accommodate the 48-unit building. A third consideration should be held at the next regular meeting.
- Set July 26, 2021, for a public hearing for the purpose of obtaining citizen comment concerning proposed activities and cost estimates of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application for a downtown revitalization project.
- Authorized the sale of property locally known as 100 and 106 16th Avenue NW, Independence. The city was awarded the property by court order. Adjacent property owners Laree Randall and Willard Wright have offered to buy the property and remove the structures at their own cost.
- Maggie Burger, senior vice president with Speer Financial, Inc., spoke with the council regarding bids received for $2,770,000 General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds
(for the purpose of: 1) constructing street, water system, stormwater drainage, and sidewalk improvements; 2) acquiring and installing street lighting, signage, and signalization improvements; 3) acquiring equipment for and effecting improvements to the municipal airport; 4) acquiring vehicles and equipment for municipal parks and the public works department); 5) and $1,140,000 Water Revenue Bonds (for the purpose of undertaking improvements to the Municipal Waterworks Utility System). The council approved moving forward with both financial transactions.
- Approved increasing the hourly wage for the Independence Reserve Police Officers to $28.09 and the salary of Captain Brian Lau. Council documentation stated, “Captain Lau is now in the role of assistant chief with the retirement of Darwin Meyer. In addition, Captain Lau has been the acting chief for the last 2+ months. This salary resolution brings Captain Lau to the wage rate of assistant chief, consistent with the role he is currently holding.”
- A mowing assessment was approved in the amount of $309.96.
- Approved a city hall roofing project with an estimated cost of $88,500.
- Todd Sherrets, building official/street superintendent, reported the Street Department is preparing to paint parking stalls in the downtown area.
- Approved a change order for the Highway 150 construction project in the amount of $36,503.75 with the DOT expected to pick up about $24,000 of the cost. The change came about from costs associated with the Iowa DOT requesting a “global detour” and a materials change for underground utility work.
- Approved a $5,000 Commercial Restoration/Rehabilitation Grant request from Ohl Iowa Realty Real Estate and Insurance, Inc. for masonry work.
- Approved a change order for an airport project in the amount of $47,780.
- Discussed a request from the library for reallocating funds.
- Approved proposed liability waiver for bounce house use in city parks.
- Approved a volunteer liability waiver with a split vote of 6-1 with Council Member Juan Rodriguez dissenting. Rodriguez felt it would discourage volunteers from performing ad hoc work on behalf of the city.
- Approved a one-year renewal of the fixed base operator lease with P&N Corporation. P&N is only one of three current FBOs at the airport. This is not to be confused with the airport manager position. The airport manager is an employee of the City of Independence.
Council Comments
During the comments and report portion of the meeting, Roder announced due to lack of interest, the city would no longer be providing regular RingCentral service for meetings. He also stated U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson reported the airport project is still in contention for federal infrastructure funding.