INDEPENDENCE – COVID-19 created a premature ending to the 2019-20 school year not only for the Independence Community School District’s class of 2020, but for retiring language arts educator Dan Putz, too.
“The pandemic’s ending to the school year is a lesson. You make plans, look ahead, and life throws a curve. There’s no real sense of closure,” Putz said, “but I do hope the class of 2020 gets a graduation ceremony.”
In a display of the Independence Mustang Way, Mr. Putz got a well-deserved ceremony of his own last Friday, May 29, with a surprise parade that went by his home. It was organized by his daughter, Stephanie. [See accompanying photo.]
Putz has been a staple at Independence High School since the fall of 1979. Prior to joining the teaching staff here, he taught English and coached the speech team at West Sioux Community School in Hawarden for two years. In his decades here, Putz has taught three generations of families – an amazing achievement.
He gives credit to the type of teacher he became to the established colleagues he worked with early in – and throughout – his career. “I am much better for their influence,” he said.
About Dan Putz
You can learn a lot about a person based on their list of “favorites.” According to his web page on the school website, these are some of Mr. Putz’s favorites:
- Favorite movie: “The Shawshank Redemption”
- Favorite book: “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” by Richard Bach
- Favorite writing: “Desiderata”
- Favorite author: Dean Koontz
- Favorite quotes: “Remember, Red. Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing every dies.” – “The Shawshank Redemption”
- “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” – Harry S Truman
- Live the Mustang Way: Be Respectful, Be Grateful, Be Responsible, Be Kind
Speech Program Success
In addition to teaching language arts, Putz coached the speech team here from 1979 to 2017. During his tenure, the team won the WaMaC large group contest three times and individual events 11 times, and qualified more than 125 entries to all-state speech.
Putz gives the credit for that success to the students, but he deserves recognition too – and he’s received it. In 2003, Putz was named the Outstanding Speech, Debate, and Theatre Educator in Iowa; in 2017, he was elected to the Iowa High School Speech Association Hall of Fame.
“Some kids do more for your program than you do for them,” Putz said modestly, the Mustang Way.
His wife, Anita, was a big part of the program and its success, too.
“She was a driving force behind the speech team – from ideas to signs on the students’ lockers to keeping me sane,” Putz said with a smile.
Anita served as a speech association judge, helped find material, and worked with the kids. She also provided “the fun and the discipline” on the trips with the students to Minneapolis, Chicago, and St. Louis to see live productions.
Teaching Profession
In response to why he chose the profession of a language arts teacher, Putz responded, “I’ve always loved words, loved English. As a kid, I enjoyed vocabulary building with Readers Digest. It was a fun way to pass the time. There were always things to read.
“Then one summer, when my brother was an intern in Washington State, I got hooked on the Doc Savage series [of books] during the drive. The vocabulary and sentence structure helped me learn in a fun way,” he said.
In his opinion, reading really is fundamental. “If you can’t read, everything is difficult. If you don’t like to read, you just haven’t found the right book yet.” He added, “And when parents read, children duplicate the behavior.”
When asked about his favorite classes/subjects to teach, Putz said, Oral Communication, and Video Production. Both offer lifelong skills that are real assets for anyone’s future.”
In essence, the sky’s the limit.
“If you can speak in class, you can speak anywhere. Learning to work through anxiety related to public speaking, and overcoming it when you are 15 to 17 years old – who knows where you’ll go!”
In the family-like atmosphere of the speech program, Putz has seen students succeed beyond their own dreams – from no confidence in themselves to just blossoming.
“There’s a lot of competition in a school this size,” he said, “but no one sits on the bench – there is no bench. We would find a space for everyone, and we had everyone from valedictorians to students with IEPs participate. And you don’t have to beat anyone to succeed.”
He illustrated the differences between coaching and teaching simply. “I let my guard down more, was more myself, as a speech coach.”
In His Classroom
In Mr. Putz’s classroom, he had three goals for students: learn something new each day, have no hassles, and have some fun.
According to him, “Kids like being treated like we [adults] want to be. A joke, a smile, and a positive outlook, voice, and tone” fostered an environment for lifelong learning.
“Respect in my classroom is a two-way street,” he said. “Setting high expectations – nothing less – and building relationships are key. If a student was open with me when they were having a bad day, I’d cut them some slack. I expected the same in return.”
That’s the Mustang Way.
Why Independence?
Putz was born in Wells, Minnesota, and graduated from Kiester High School. He is a 1977 graduate of Wartburg College in Waverly, where he met his wife. His two brothers preceded him there.
“Wartburg ‘felt right’ for me,” he said.
“Independence is more centrally located to my wife Anita’s family in Wisconsin and mine in Southern Minnesota,” he said. “Culturally, there’s more to do here. People in Northwest Iowa are amazing, but there’s more for kids to do here,” Putz added.
Family and Retirement
In retirement, Putz hopes to spend more time with his grandchildren once things open up again. In addition to Anita, Putz’s family includes two married children – Stephanie, who lives in Des Moines, and Matthew, of New Prague, Minnesota – and three grandchildren – Matthew, William, and Audrey “Gracie.”
He hopes to get a part-time job that keeps him active two or three days per week. Reading books to children at the library or creating audio books for patrons there appeal to him, too. In college, to took a voiceover class, thinking it might be an avenue for future pursuits, and even read a court deposition for a doctor who couldn’t do it for a legal case.
“I’ve received letters of appreciation from students, and a video. It’s meant a lot,” he concluded.
That’s the Mustang Way.