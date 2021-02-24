INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association announced yesterday that the band Daughtry has been added to the grandstand events for this summer’s fair.
According to a statement from the local fair association, “We are excited to bring some ROCK to the Buchanan County Fair! Since rising to prominence on the fifth season of American Idol, Daughtry has released four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales of over eight million copies in the United States. Top Daughtry hits include ‘It’s Not Over,’ ‘Home,’ and ‘Feels Like Tonight,’ along with current hit single ‘World On Fire.’”
“It takes a lot of time to accept who you are,” says Chris Daughtry. “You shave off the persona that you thought people expected, stop worrying about what anyone is going to think. You start to be comfortable with who you are onstage and off, and that all blends together. I think I finally know who I am as a person.”
As the band continues work on its fifth album (which Daughtry describes in its early stages as having a “bluesy, almost rootsy undertone to it”), they look to contemporaries like Maroon 5 and Train as examples of acts able to maintain their relevance while rock & roll faces an uphill struggle in the mass media.
“Those guys are inspirational, showing that you can come back and have a strong presence, even if what you’re known for doing is having a hard time,” he said.
Ten years after launching with a massive splash, Chris Daughtry claims that he and the band have grown the most on stage, and that it’s altered his whole sense of his work.
“When we first came out, I’d only known what I’d seen,” he says. “I didn’t know how to be vulnerable, with no pretense. Now it’s walk on stage and, especially in our acoustic shows, just be flat-out honest and open. It’s really helped me realize that’s actually what fans want – they want 100 percent honesty and feeling like they got to know you better.”
Concert Tickets
Tickets for the Friday, July 9, Daughtry concert go on sale Tuesday, March 2, at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/daughtry-bcf-2021/pre-sale online. Prices are $30 for grandstand seats and $40 to be on the track.
Tickets are currently on sale for the Justin Moore concert on Thursday, July 8. They may be obtained by visiting https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/justin-moore-bcf-2021/pre-sale. Grandstand tickets are $37. Track tickets are $50.
Links to buy concert tickets will be easily accessible via the fair website, www.buchanancountyfair.org.
The Buchanan County Fair is scheduled for July 6 – 10, 2021.