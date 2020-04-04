INDEPENDENCE – Connor Davison, a senior at Independence High School, has been nominated for an academic all-state award. The award is sponsored by the Des Moines Register.
According to Connor, “Just for being nominated, I will be acknowledged in an article in the Des Moines Register and on their website. If I am selected, I will be given special recognition in the Des Moines Register and on their website. Ten students [from across the state] are selected for special recognition.”
John Howard, jr/sr high principal, notified Connor about the nomination. The results will be announced in late April.
Each participating school chooses one student and submits a form detailing his/her academic achievements, goals, and other personal information. Students are selected based on outstanding academic performance, talents, and contributions to their respective communities.
About Connor Davison
The son of Julie Davison, Connor lives in Independence. He also has an older sister, Kara.
His activities include playing tennis in the spring, Silver Cord, being a mentor for the Mustang Mentoring program, as well as being part of the school’s First Tech Challenge team in the fall and winter. Connor is president of the student council and one of the co-presidents of the local National Honor Society chapter.
In the fall, Connor will attend Iowa State University, where he plans to pursue a degree in genetics, and possibly a dual major in biology, too.
Following college, “I would like to work in a genetic research facility that focuses on human genetics, or for one of the major agricultural companies as a genetic engineer,” he said.
COVID-19 Break From School
When asked what he’s doing and how he’s handling time away from school due to COVID-19, he said, “It is bizarre to be out of school at this point of the year, and I honestly would much rather still be in school (have you ever heard a senior say that before?).
“It has been tough realizing that I, and all other seniors, will most likely not be able to attend senior prom or have a graduation ceremony, but I have been coming to terms with it. To pass the time during this prolonged break, I have been connecting with friends over the Internet, watching movies and playing games with my family, and trying to stay active playing tennis. I also have been doing work for my college statistics class, completing scholarship applications, and sleeping a lot to pass the time,” Connor added.
“I really hope we will be back in school so the seniors can finish their last year of high school right,” he concluded.