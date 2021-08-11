INDEPENDENCE – On July 31, Tom Dawson of Independence celebrated his 80th birthday. On Saturday, July 24, he was surprised by family and friends when they got together at his home.
Tom was born in Oelwein in 1941 to parents Ron and Maxine Dawson. He was married to Marjorie Dawson for more than 50 years before she passed in November 2018. Tom had a long career as a teacher for the Independence school system, and has called Independence home for more than 50 years!
Tom has two children, Brian (Sue) and Brent (Julie), along with five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, and many others that call him grandpa! After the surprise visit to his home, the events were moved to Bill’s for dinner and then a photo-op in front of the Malek Theatre marquee, where he was recognized once more.
We are looking forward to doing this all over again when he hits the 90 mark!