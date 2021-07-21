INDEPENDENCE – Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center enjoyed the sunny weather of late June to decorate their parking lot with chalk drawings.
“Suzanne O’Connor thought of this activity because it is summer and that’s what you do, draw on the sidewalk with chalk,” said Jaci Weber, executive director of the center. “I think Suzanne has planned this activity now for the past four years. Some years there are more individuals that have joined in, depends on who is here that day.”
Participating that day with Suzanne were clients Lawrence, Uriah, and Jesse. They got creative with Pokémon characters, flowers, hearts, balloons, and even wished Jaci a happy birthday in chalk.
Unfortunately, the drawings only lasted about a day as thunderstorms rolled in and washed the sidewalk and parking lot clean. But the memories and sentiments still linger, and it made room for new drawings.