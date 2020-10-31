INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, October 24, 2020, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office hosted a collection site at the sheriff’s office in Independence for the DEA’s Fall 2020 Drug Take Back Day. During that time frame, a total of 41 pounds of drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements were collected.
Since first participating in the DEA’s Take Back Day Initiatives in October of 2016, the sheriff’s office has collected a total of 316 pounds of drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements during these events to date. In addition, since placing the 24-hour drug drop box outside the sheriff’s office in April of 2016, a total of 1,018 pounds of drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements have been collected through the drop box to date.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to offer this service to the public, and considers this effort imperative in the fight against the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths. It also aids in preventing these drugs and medications from contaminating our landfills and water supplies when improperly disposed of.
While the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day is held twice a year, the 24-hour drop box will continue to be available for use outside the sheriff’s office.