INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Substance Abuse Coalition of Buchanan County collected a total of 41 pounds of drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements as part of the fall DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24. They also collected “sharps” to be disposed of properly.
The purpose of this twice yearly event is to allow citizens to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired drugs and medications, keeping them from contaminating landfills and water supplies. It also helps combat the growing problem of prescription drug and medication abuse among teens and young adults, which can oftentimes lead to unintentional overdose deaths.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, since first participating in the DEA’s Take Back Day initiatives in October 2016, they have to date collected a total of 316 pounds of drugs, medications, and other pills and supplements during these events. In addition, since placing the 24-hour drug drop box outside the sheriff’s office in April 2016, a total of 1,018 pounds of drugs, medications (including veterinary medications), and other pills and supplements have been collected to date through the drop box.
The drop box is available year-round for anonymous disposal of any and all types of unwanted drugs and medications, including illegal drugs. Pills and medications do not need to be in the original package. Items not accepted include inhalers, test strips, thermometers, glass, gauze, sharps, or other non-drug products and equipment.
In addition to accepting unwanted drugs, the coalition handed out Deterra Drug Deactivation System bags to safely dispose of unused medications at home. The bag uses chemicals to deactivate drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse, and safe to the environment. The homeowner may then safely put the bag into the trash.
Questions or comments about drug collection/disposal services may be directed to Deputy Cory Hartmann at 319-334-2568.