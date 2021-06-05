BUCHANAN COUNTY – According to Amber Decker, Buchanan County Fair queen coordinator, candidates for the 2021 Buchanan County Fair queen contest and scholarship award are being sought. Cover letters and resumes from qualified candidates are due by June 15, 2021.
To qualify, candidates must be females between the ages of 16 and 21 (on or by August 13, 2021); a member of Buchanan County either by school, home address, or 4-H/FFA group; and charismatic, enthusiastic, and influential role models who represent the values of Buchanan County and leave a positive impact on those around them.
In the cover letter, candidates should tell who they are and why they want to be the next fair queen. Their resume should detail their involvement in Buchanan County, including school, extracurricular, and church activities, volunteer experiences, etc.
Judging day for the fair queen will take place on Sunday, June 27, at Farmers State Bank, Jesup, starting at 2 p.m. Arrive in business professional attire, and bring a formal dress. Events include a formal sit-down meal, a service opportunity, an 10-minute individual interview, a 30-minute group interview, professional photography, and more.
Coronation of the 2021 Buchanan County Fair queen will be held at the fair on Thursday, July 8. The winner will receive a $500 scholarship, and will be asked to be present during the whole week of the fair. She will represent Buchanan County at the Iowa State Fair queen competition.
Other activities for the 2021 queen include the Fourth of July parade in Independence, pie baking for the pie auction at the fair, a little princess social meet-and-greet, and the Iowa State Fair queen meet-and-greet.
The first runner-up in Buchanan County will receive a $250 scholarship.
If you have questions about the contest, contact Amber Decker at 319-415-4894 or deckeramber19@gmail.com.