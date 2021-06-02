DUNDEE – The painting of the Delaware County Freedom Rock was completed in 2019, but the dedication ceremony was held last Saturday after the landscaping was completed.
The Delaware County Freedom Rock was the 84th of the 99 completed by artist and state legislator Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II. On the front are a Civil War era soldier and a modern day soldier with a blue banner stating “Thank you for your service – Delaware County.”
On the back side are seven sons of Delaware County who gave their lives during the Vietnam War era:
- Sgt. Tommy Antrim (Marine Corps)
- Cpl. Kenneth Jurgens (Army)
- SP4 Lawrence Keenan (Army)
- PFC Marvin Manternach (Army)
- WO William Potter (Army)
- CPL Frank Staton (Army)
- LCPL Allen White (Marine Corps)
A separate nearby sign gives the men’s actual birth and death dates.
Several area EMS and fire departments attended and gave a siren salute. Vehicles parked along the street represented Dundee, Earlville, Edgewood, Manchester, Regional Medical Services, Ryan, and Strawberry Point. In addition, a helicopter from University of Iowa AirCare landed in a field nearby.
Taking part in the ceremony were members of American Legion Post 45 (Manchester) and Post 346 (Lamont). Speakers included Pastor Tony Ede of First Evangelical Lutheran in Manchester, Dundee Mayor Barb Robinson, Tom Gibb of the Community Club and Freedom Rock Committee, and local veteran Allen Wilson. Jean Smith was asked to lay a memorial wreath by the rock. Family members of those depicted on the memorial were asked to come front and center and be recognized.
Music for the event was provided by Darrell Lendt and Connie Behnken. The duo sang “The Ballad of the Green Berets” by Barry Sadler and Robin Moore, and a Staler Brothers standard, “More Than a Name on a Wall,” which caused at least one veteran to turn and shed a tear.
After the playing of taps and a closing prayer, participants and guests shared stories and thanked veterans for their service.
The Delaware County Freedom Rock is located in the northwest corner of the city park along North Center Street (W69). A veterans memorial monument, built in 2013 and containing 193 named bricks representing veterans from the Dundee area dating back to the Civil War and Mexican War, is located on the southwest corner.