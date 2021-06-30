INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Democrats were able to hold their hot dog caucus this year.
For more than 20 years, the event has been hosted by Bill Hickey at his home and garage. It is held in conjunction with their monthly business meeting, but in an informal potluck setting. It is a time for candidates to address and mingle with local democrats. Local Democratic officials are recognized, and awards are bestowed.
For his decades-long service to the UAW, both when employed with John Deere and in retirement, Hickey was presented the Walter Reuther Distinguished Service Award. On hand to present the award were UAW Region 4 Community Action Program (CAP) Representative Kelli Harrison and Lee Bedore (CAP rep for UAW Local 838, retired).
Another award presented was the Democratic Women’s Scholarship. This year it was presented by Ellen Gaffney to Ethan Bellendier. Bellendier, of Independence, just finished his sophomore year at Luther College, where he is majoring in neuroscience and is president of the Luther College Democrats. It was noted his great-grandmother, the late Dorothy Smith, was very active in the Democrat Party locally and nationally.
Speakers for the event included Buchanan County Party Chair Dan Callahan; Rep. Ras Smith (D-62) who is running for governor; Rep. Todd Pritchard (D-52), who is recently stepped down from a leadership role in the state legislature; Joe Payne, candidate for Buchanan County Supervisor; Dave Muhlbauer, U.S. Senate Candidate (via Zoom); Jodi Grover, former candidate for House District 64 (via Zoom); and Rep Ross Wilburn (D-46), state party chair.