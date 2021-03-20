“Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people eat together.” – Guy Fieri, American Restauranteur
Dan and Lizzy Lake are back with the Independence Public Library for a virtual Depression-era meal demonstration on Thursday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Pull up a chair and join this virtual event from the comfort of your home. Watch Dan and Lizzy as they recreate a “hobo dinner.” If you haven’t tuned into Dan and Lizzy’s cooking show before, you’re in for a real treat – and perhaps a bit of entertainment as well!
Cooking during the Depression required some creativity to make a delicious meal utilizing basic ingredients that were on hand. While the ingredients may have been basic, the combining of them is what helped create a hearty meal and delicious dessert to feed a large family. Of course, Dan will be the first to tell you that his mom’s cooking was a great inspiration to him. How she created a tasty meal for their large family wasn’t lost on him.
Dan and Lizzy have been cooking together for years. They began the Lake cooking team by entering a local barbecue contest many years ago, and they have been going strong ever since. It’s an understatement to point out they have the seasoning part down to a science. This fact alone is worth tuning in for. Who isn’t interested in finding out what seasonings help make that bland meal edible? While they may not have a brick-and-mortar restaurant to call their own, consider yourself lucky that they are willing to share their cooking tips and know-how.
The Zoom link for the “Depression-Era Cooking with Dan and Lizzy” virtual program may be found on our website, Facebook page, or in our weekly enewsletter. Thank you to Fareway for sponsoring this program.
For more information, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.