INDEPENDENCE – With sirens and air horns blaring, area fire and law enforcement paid tribute to Buchanan County Deputy Dan Walter as his ambulance and escort came by Independence on Wednesday, April 22.
On Saturday, April 18, Deputy Walter was assisting in the pursuit of a suspect fleeing from another law enforcement official on Buchanan-Delaware Avenue southeast of Lamont. The suspect collided with Deputy Walter. The suspect fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Deputy Walter had to be extricated from his patrol vehicle. He was air-lifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
It was later reported his injuries included a shattered pelvis, a concussion, and a broken collarbone. It was determined Deputy Walter should be transported to MercyOne in Waterloo for recovery and rehabilitation.
Comrades from Deputy Walter’s time as a Hiawatha firefighter volunteered to transport and escort him to Waterloo (via Highways 150 and 20) on Wednesday. As the ambulance and motorcade passed the Iowa Avenue interchange by Heartland Acres, local firefighters, officers, family, and friends let Deputy Walter know, in a loud way, they were there for him.
“It was inspiring to see all the agencies across the board come together!” said Lisa Walter, the deputy’s mother. “They are truly a big family. I can’t say enough how the officers have shown concern for Daniel and our family. It brings tears to our eyes!”
Mrs. Walter stated the family was able to speak with him Thursday evening.
“He had a grueling first day of therapy, but sounded very positive!” she said. “It will be a hard journey, but he is determined despite having four breaks and several small fractures throughout his pelvis. He’s taking everything a day at a time but with a great attitude. It’s been very difficult because we can’t visit with the COVID virus restrictions. Just blessed he is alive and, despite the circumstances, he’s been inspiring the staff with his positive outlook.”
A GoFundMe page (“We got your 6: Deputy Dan Walter”) was started Monday with a goal of $2,500 to help with Deputy Walter’s post-recovery expenses. Within half a day, that goal was doubled and surpassed.
Cards and well-wishes for Deputy Walter may be sent in care of his folks, Chris and Lisa Walter, at 415 11th Avenue NW, Independence, IA 50644.
This incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The suspect is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is currently charged with a Class D felony – serious injury by vehicle – and the aggravated misdemeanors of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and driving while barred.