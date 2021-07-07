INDEPENDENCE – Thanks to Christian Lutz, the Bulletin Journal is proud and fortunate to publish the undertold story of Founding Father Charles Thomson.
As a companion piece to the story Lutz wrote about Thomson, the paper asked how the research came about and how it impacted him and his family.
“I have been researching my family history since I was a youngster,” said Lutz. “I would spend summers with my grandparents in Wayne County, where my grandfathers’ side of the family had resided. As there weren’t any other kids in the neighborhood, I would get bored from time to time. They bought my membership to the historical society museum, which was a block from their house. Miss Wilma West, a retired schoolteacher, was the volunteer in charge of their genealogical library. She was thrilled that I was interested in the history of my family, and she was instrumental in teaching me about primary and secondary sources as well as other things I should know about genealogy. That summer, I discovered that my grandfather had a younger sibling who died in infancy. He had no idea, and was so happy that I discovered the year the sibling had been born and what the name was. It was something that was never discussed by his parents or older siblings.”
In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Lutz was advised to self-isolate.
“I was at high risk for COVID contraction because my immune system had not fully recovered from receiving radiation therapy the previous fall,” he said. “Since I couldn’t really go anywhere or see anyone, I had a lot – a lot – of free time. I had a free subscription to Ancestry, so I decided to stop being a cheapskate and upgrade my subscription to the highest level. I would spend the days researching my family. It’s amazing the amount of historical material that has been digitalized and uploaded into Ancestry, but not everything has.
“I had seen Charles mentioned as I was researching my fifth great-grandmother, Rachel (Thomson) Berryhill. There was one sentence in an article that indicated she was the niece of the Secretary of the Continental Congress. I didn’t get excited at first because Ancestry has the same basic rule as Facebook and Twitter – just because it’s printed in the digital universe doesn’t necessarily mean it is true. But once I confirmed the fact using other online resources and started reading about Charles’ life, I was ecstatic. No one on that side of the family had ever passed down that juicy tidbit of family history.”
Lutz spent countless hours researching, and was cautious about the information gleaned from Ancestry.com and other such Internet sites.
“When using Ancestry, I’ve adopted the rule that if the image of a source document isn’t provided, then it doesn’t get attached to the person’s profile on my family tree,” he said. “There is a lot of junk information or undocumented claims in Ancestry, but they really don’t do anything to filter out the bad data. Many people just accept it as true and really don’t check the facts. The downside is that others start attaching it to their trees and it becomes a myth. You have to use gut instinct at times, and having formerly been a journalist, I used multiple sources to corroborate whether or not the data is true or imagined.”
Charles Thomson is a long-lost relative from Lutz’s mother’s side of the family. She was the first he told of the discovery.
“She was pleased but not as excited as I was,” he said. “I had only wished her parents were still alive so I could tell them. Not only did it pertain to my maternal grandfather as it was one of his branches of the family, but they were the ones that had supported my interest in the family’s history.”
Lutz plans to keep researching the history of his family.
“It’s a never-ending quest since the generations grow so exponentially,” he said. “There are days of sheer delight, and there are days were you just hit a brick wall and can’t discover more since the records have been lost or destroyed, or they simply haven’t been digitalized yet.”
Lutz is also looking beyond the pandemic and may pursue a job linked to Charles Thomson.
“I have been contemplating the creation of a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about Charles and his service to the country. What is sad is that Charles has not received much attention, adoration, or awareness that his contemporaries have received like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock, and Alexander Hamilton. Since the nation’s 250th birthday is just around the corner (in 2026), I want Charles Thomson to become a household word just like the other Founding Fathers have become.
“I found a job posting that Harriton – his wife’s estate where he lived during retirement – is searching for an executive director,” said Lutz. “I will be definitely submitting my name as a candidate! Who would be more qualified to lead them than one of Charles’ collateral descendants that has spent two decades in nonprofit management?”