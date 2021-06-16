The Friends of Cedar Rock was pleased to host a group of the Iowa DNR campground hosts for a picnic and special pre-season tour of the Walter Estate on May 19. Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon and Deputy Director Alex Moon also attended and shared appreciation and encouragement for the hosts as the 2021 recreation season kicks off.
According to Katie Hund, Cedar Rock State Park manager, “Hosting the Iowa DNR campground hosts at Cedar Rock was a great way to introduce them to one of our unique parks. While Cedar Rock traditionally draws day users, the connection with world-famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright makes this park a destination for visitors from across the United States and abroad. Encouraging our campground hosts to visit other Iowa parks, forests and preserves enables them to better serve the public at their sites.
“While Cedar Rock is often described as a hidden gem in reviews, the 400+ acre site is home to much more than that. There are miles of grassback trails and acres of land for public use. There is an oxbow restoration project underway on site, fully funded by the federal government with a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant. Cedar Rock is developing into an excellent example of a park with a diverse complex of habitats that allows the public to hike and recreate, hunt and fish, improve our water quality, and even get a chance to experience a world-class estate that highlights ideals for people to live in harmony with nature.”
Hund continued, “The park complex of Cedar Rock caters to a wide berth of visitor interests, both academic and organic in nature. Visitors often leave the park feeling inspired to find ways to incorporate their experience from the site into their lives. Sharing the site with those who volunteer their time and talents with the Iowa DNR is a welcome experience – the crew of campground hosts is a hearty and friendly bunch who are sure to help the public enjoy our Iowa state parks, forests and preserves.”
Hund added, “Many of the compact and efficient aspects of Cedar Rock hit home for the campground host couple from Wapsipinicon State Park, who base their hosting operations from their ‘tiny home’ at their campground host site. They really appreciated the clever use of space and streamlined fashion of Wright’s interior design at the Walter Estate, and look forward to attending the Strawberry Moon Evening Event [on Saturday, June 19].”