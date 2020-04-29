Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Littleton Dam

Littleton Dam after being converted to a rock arch rapids in 2019.

 Steve Poisel Photo

DES MOINES – In May, the DNR’s Dam Safety program will host four free webinars covering how dams work, how to design and maintain a dam, and more.

“These webinars will be helpful to those thinking of building a dam or pond, those that currently own one or are caretakers of a dam, as well as emergency managers and dam engineering consultants,” said Jonathan Garton with the DNR’s Dam Safety program.

All webinars will begin on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. and last approximately two hours. The schedule is as follows:

May 6

Dams 101 and DNR Dam Safety Program

Learn about how dams work, what are the critical parts and features, and how they are regulated in Iowa.

May 13

How Dams Fail and How to Properly Maintain Your Dam

Learn about common ways that dams fail and how proper maintenance can reduce the risk of failure.

May 20

Dam Ownership, When and How to Hire an Engineer

When do you need to call in an expert? We’ll discuss when and how to find and hire qualified engineers to help with repairs and design of dams.

May 27

Dam Design and Permitting

This webinar will go into technical engineering design requirements and what’s needed to obtain a permit. We will also discuss upcoming changes to Iowa’s dam safety administrative rules.

Visit iowadnr.gov/dams for more information.